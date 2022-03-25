Updated card for Impact Multiverse of Matches

Two new bouts have been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches event at WrestleCon.

Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona and wife Chelsea Green will face Nick Aldis and wife Mickie James. This is being billed as Impact vs. NWA with Cardona and Green representing Impact, but this is interesting as Cardona also currently holds the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title.

Cardona and Green vs. Aldis and James was made after Green turned heel on James during last night’s Impact, right after Tasha Steelz retained the Knockouts World Title over James in the Street Fight main event. Cardona joined his wife in the attack on James, and dropped her with Radio Silence to end the show.

Impact has also announced that Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way. Their challengers will be Steelz and Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost, and Havok and Rosemary of The Decay.

Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon will take place on Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. It will air live on FITE TV. Impact will then present a midnight show featuring the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) brand.

Below is the updated card for Multiverse of Matches:

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends her ROH Women’s World Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

Savannah Evans and Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary and Havok vs. Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (c)

The Bullet Club vs. Impact

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

ROH vs. Impact (Non-Title)

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

NWA vs. Impact

Mickie James and Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green and Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona

Impact World Champion Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey