Update on the card for Impact Rebellion

NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

It was announced during last night’s Impact that Ishii will face Jonah at Rebellion.

Ishii was previously announced for Impact’s Multiverse of Matches event that takes place next Friday during WrestleCon in Dallas. He will be wrestling Eddie Edwards that night. You can see two promos for Ishii in Impact below.

In other news for Rebellion, the Triple Threat for Trey Miguel’s X Division Title has been finalized. Last night’s Impact saw Mike Bailey earn his spot by defeating Willie Mack and Laredo Kid in a qualifier. The Triple Threat will now feature Bailey, Miguel and Ace Austin, who defeated Crazzy Steve and John Skyler earlier this month to qualify.

Rebellion will also feature an Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles but the 7 challengers to Violent By Design have not been confirmed as of this writing.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Violent By Design (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah