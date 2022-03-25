ROH Women’s champion Deonna Purrazzo wanted for two shows on same night

During an interview on the Strong Style YouTube show, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the issue of having ROH Women’s champion Deonna Purrazzo appear on the Supercard of Honor on April 1.

Purrazzo, who is also the AAA Reina de Reinas champion, is under contract with Impact Wrestling and is booked to defend either of the two titles during the Impact Multiverse show in Dallas. The two shows are on the same day, but while the ROH show starts at 7PM local time, the other one starts at 9PM.

Khan said that he was still not ROH owner when Purrazzo won the ROH Women’s title and he could do nothing to prevent this scenario. He said that he’s currently discussing with Impact EVP Scott D’Amore to see the way forward, adding that he respects the fact that Impact has a show that night as well.

Khan added that while he doesn’t want to put Purrazzo in a tough spot and he would love to have her on the show, it might come down to her pulling double duty.

“I don’t want to put her in a tough position where she has to wrestle twice in a span of a few hours but that could happen. Scott and I are still talking,” Khan said.