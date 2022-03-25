Impact’s Under Siege returning in May, to be held in Newport, Kentucky

Impact Wrestling will hold the Under Siege event for their Impact Plus streaming service again this year.

The event has been announced for Saturday, May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky, and tickets are available now on AXS.COM starting from $25 and going up to $75 for ringside.

The company will also host television tapings the next day at the same location as they tape a few weeks worth of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV shows.

Impact held their first Under Siege show last May in an empty arena at the Skyway Studios in Nashville.