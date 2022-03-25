Heath says Impact Wrestling extended her contract

In an interview with Stores with Brisco and Bradshaw (via Fightful), Heath revealed that his Impact Wrestling contract was extended for a year due to the time he missed after getting injured. Heath debuted in Impact in July 2020, but suffered an injury at Bound for Glory that year. He was out of action until September 2021. His original deal was for two years, so now it won’t be up until 2023.

He said: “At this moment, I’m working for IMPACT Wrestling, I had two years with them, but my contract extended a year because I got hurt, had surgery, I was out for a year, rehab, therapy, all that good stuff. Now, they put humpty dumpty back together and I’m ready to go out there and have some fun. Working for IMPACT, I’m doing as many Indies and signings that I can because I never had the chance to do this type of things and I’m excited to do them because it’s new for me. Anything with wrestling that I haven’t done. I want to do it, I want to get used to it, I want to sit at the table and sell gimmicks.“