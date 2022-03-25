Cody Rhodes reportedly working on Dusty Rhodes doc

Cody Rhodes is reportedly working on a documentary about his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

As noted earlier this week, Cody’s sister Teil Rhodes took to Twitter and posted a photo of a young Cody with Dusty, and captioned it with, “I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next.”

Teil’s tweet led to speculation on Cody’s WWE return, but now Fightful Select reports that she was referring to a documentary that her brother is working on.

The documentary will reportedly focus on the legacy of “The American Dream” Dusty. It will be produced by Cody.

There’s no word yet on when the documentary will be released, or what platform it will be released on, but we will keep you updated. It was noted that an official announcement is expected within the next few weeks.

Cody reportedly signed his WWE return contract around two weeks ago, and is expected to join the RAW roster. He is rumored to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, and reports have indicated that he won’t actually make his return until WrestleMania, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on Cody and his new documentary project.