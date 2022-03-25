3/25/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Cedar Park, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer (w/Dan Lambert)

Archer tries to bring one of Rhodes’ students to the ring, but Rhodes stops him and they brawl on the entrance ramp. Rhodes gains the advantage and goes after Lambert, but Archer comes back and takes Rhodes down. Archer tosses Rhodes in the ring and the bell rings. Archer delivers a few quick shots and tears off one of the the turnbuckle pads. Archer tries to slam Rhodes’ head into the exposed turnbuckle, but Rhodes blocks it and delivers shots to Archer. Rhodes clotheslines Archer to the outside and goes for a senton, but Archer dodges it and Rhodes hits the floor. Archer slams Rhodes into the barricade and tosses him back into the ring. Archer asks for shots, but keeps advantage and takes Rhodes back down. Archer splashes onto Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Archer rakes at Rhodes’ face and tosses him back to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rhodes is firing back and sends Archer into the corner. Archer counters and stomps Rhodes to the mat. Archer bits Rhodes’ fingers, but Rhodes fires back with right hands. Rhodes delivers a few clotheslines, and then follows with an uppercut. Rhodes goes for the power slam, but Archer counters with a belly-to-belly suplex. Archer chrages in the corner, but Rhodes dodges him and delivers right hands in the corner. Rhodes follows with an elbow strike and goes for a bulldog, but Archer shoves him away. Rhodes kicks Archer in the face and delivers a bulldog from the second rope. Rhodes delivers Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Archer comes back and delivers a vertical suplex, and then slams Rhodes with a Full-Nelson slam. Archer goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Archer delivers a chokeslam and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out again. Archer goes for the Blackout, but Rhodes collapses out of it. Archer takes Rhodes to the corner, but Rhodes pulls him into the exposed turnbuckle and gets the pin fall with a jackknife.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

-After the match, Archer attacks Rhodes and slams him into the ring steps. Rhodes has been busted open, and then Archer delivers a running knee against the barricade. Some of Rhodes’ students run down to help, but Archer lays them out with kicks to the face. Archer slams one of the students onto Rhodes, and then chokeslams Rhodes through the timekeeper’s table.

—

Jay Lethal is interviewed backstage. He says it’s back to the drawing board after his losses in the last week, and says his record is good, but both Adam Cole and Ricky Starks had to cheat to beat him. He says they both get opportunities he doesn’t get, and there has to be a better way. He says he has some thinking to do and walks away.

—

Fuego Del Sol is in the ring. He says he knew that he would have to fight for everything in AEW, and says he took the fight to The House of Black last week and had the crowd chanting his name. He says the fans believed in him, and says he is ready to fight The House of Black again. The lights go out, and then The House of Black all appear in the ring. Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black beat him down, and the Brody King lays him out. The House of Black leave the ring, but Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson get in their faces at ringside.

—

Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky get interviewed. Lambert says the TNT Championship will no longer feature an open challenge, and anybody who wants a shot will have to build a resume to deserve it. Page says it took Sky 380 days to get a shot that he deserved, and Sky says he can’t be beat and the open door is now closed.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Dark Order (10 and Alan Angels) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

Angels and O’Reilly start the match and O’Reilly quickly gains the advantage. Fish tags in and delivers kicks in the corner, but Angels comes back and takes him down. 10 and O’Reilly tag in, and 10 gains the advantage. 10 delivers more shots to O’Reilly and keeps the advantage as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, reDRagon double-team 10, but 10 makes the tag to Angels. Angels takes them down with a cross-body, and then sends Fish to the outside. Angels drops O’Reilly with a leg lariat. Angels dodges a kick from O’Reilly and delivers a fisherman’s suplex. Fish distracts him, and O’Reilly locks in a front choke. 10 power bombs Fish to break the hold, and then reDRagon grab 10’s mask, turn it around, and deliver the Hi-Low. reDRagon deliver Chasing the Dragon to Angels and Fish gets the pin fall.

Winners: reDRagon

-After the match, reDRagon continue the attack, but Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus run out for the save. Adam Cole sneaks in from behind and steals the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts, and hands them to reDRagon on the ramp.

—

Nyla Rose cuts a promo and says disrespecting Thunder Rosa on Wednesday night was the point of attacking her. Rose says she is going to show everyone how dominant she can be. Rosa cuts a promo and says she has a lot planned for Rose for revenge.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Rose attacks Wrenkowski and throws her across the ring. Rose connects with a senton and follows with a knee strike. Rose delivers the Beast Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nyla Rose

—

QT Marshall is in the ring, and he presents Hook with a Certificate of Accomplishment. Marshall says normally a mentor would get jealous when his protégé surpasses him, but he’s not the jealous type. He says Hook can tell his grandkids about this, and then he shows Hook the certificate and fires off come confetti, and then tries to hit Hook with it. Hook dodges it and Marshall breaks the certificate over Aaron Solo’s head. Hook leaves the ring, but Danhausen meets him on the stage. Danhausen tries to curse Hook, but Hook just walks away as Danhausen looks confused.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-FTR vs. The Gunn Club

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, and Stu Grayson vs. The House of Black

—

Match #4 – FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) (w/Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Swerve Strickland

Starks takes Strickland down and applies a waist-lock, and turns it into a front chancery. Strickland gets free, but Starks drops him with an arm-drag. Strickland comes back and backs Starks into the ropes, and then drops him with an enzuigiri and a dropkick. Strickland stomps on Starks and goes for the cover, but Starks quickly kicks out. Starks comes back and slams Strickland into the middle turnbuckle as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Starks drops Strickland with a tornado DDT and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Starks applies a neck-wrench and grinds his elbow into Strickland’s rib cage. Strickland comes back with body shots and backs Starks into the corner. Strickland delivers a rising knee strike, followed by a clothesline. Strickland delivers an uppercut in the corner, and then follows with a diving upper cut to the back of Starks’ head. Strickland clotheslines Starks in the corner, and then delivers a flatliner. Strickland goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Strickland goes up top, but Starks cuts him off. Starks kicks Strickland and goes for Rochambeau, but Strickland gets free. Strickland sends Starks to the outside and delivers a basement dropkick. Strickland follows with a pump kick and then takes Starks down with a running Shooting Star Press. Strickland gets Starks back in the ring and hits a double stomp from the top. Strickland goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Strickland grabs Starks, but Starks rolls through and get a two count. Strickland gets a two count of his own, but Starks sends him to the floor.

Starks goes for a dive, but Strickland cuts him off with an elbow strike. Hobbs runs down and runs over Strickland on the floor and tosses him back into the ring. Starks delivers the Rochambeau and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

-After the match, some of Starks’ fan club comes to the ring, but Keith Lee comes out and throws one of the guys through the sign. He beats down the other guys, too, as Starks looks on. Lee delivers a headbutt to Starks as Strickland comes back. Lee and Hobbs brawl in the corner as Starks and Strickland exchange shots in the middle of the ring. Referees rush out to pull them all apart, but the brawl continues as the show comes to a close.