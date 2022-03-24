Tyson 2.0 premium cannabis brand announces majority stake in Ric Flair Drip, Inc.

16-time world champ Ric Flair has sold a majority stake of his cannabis company Ric Flair Drip Inc to Mike Tyson’s Tyson 2.0 company.

This agreement enables Tyson 2.0 to assume control of Ric Flair’s trademarks and intellectual properties to launch cannabis flower and edible products under the Ric Flair brand name in the near future across the United States where cannabis is legal. Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson with the mission to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility.

“Thanks to Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0, I’ve become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast. I am thrilled to partner with a long time friend and fellow warrior whom I greatly admire and respect. There are a lot of synergies between me and Mike – we’ve both had many ups and downs, but we keep going at life,” Flair said.

“With Mike’s passion for cannabis, Chad and Adam’s industry knowledge, I look forward to creating cannabis products that will appeal to my national fanbase. Tyson 2.0 products make me go ‘WOOOOO!’, and soon my fans everywhere can get in the Ric Flair state of mind – limousine riding, jet-flying, feeling good, and ‘WOOOOO!’”

“For the last fifty years, Ric has been synonymous with high impact, high energy experiences,” said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, Tyson 2.0. “Similar to how we rolled out Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair cannabis products will reach nationwide distribution through our robust network of industry partners. With flower strains named after Ric’s iconic sayings like ‘limousine riding’ and ‘jet-flying’, we aim to honor Ric’s energy and share it with his fans.”

Bronstein continued, “Tyson 2.0 is establishing itself as a cannabis marketing and celebrity licensing powerhouse. Our aim is to bring more celebrity brands to market in the coming months.”