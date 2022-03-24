Nia Jax teases exclusive content coming soon

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) is teasing that she has “exclusive content” coming soon.

Jax took to Instagram this week and posted a new lingerie photo with the teaser date of Wednesday, March 30. She captioned the photo with, “One week [hands raised emoji]”

The graphic is similar to the OnlyFans teaser that former WWE Superstar Toni Storm posted earlier this month, seen at this link. Jax was asked back in December if she’d ever consider opening an OnlyFans account and she responded via Instagram Stories with, “lol. Absolutely not! Never considered it!”

Jax was released from her WWE contract back in November, and has indicated that she does not plan to return to the ring for any other company.

Stay tuned for more on Jax. You can see her new Instagram teaser below: