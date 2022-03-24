JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan face off on Steve Harvey’s Court show

JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan appeared on Steve Harvey’s Court television show on ABC after Dillon took Sullivan to “court” over $7,500 that he had loaned to him to buy a boat.

According to Kevin Sullivan, who worked in WCW as the Taskmaster, Dillon loaned him the money years back but there was never an agreement on paper to specify by when he should pay him back, especially after the former Four Horsemen manager said he could pay him “whenever.”

Judge Harvey, who is a fan of professional wrestling, ruled in favor of Dillon, forcing Sullivan to pay the money. But wait, there was a Dusty finish! Harvey finished off their case by saying that because of their long-standing friendship and for giving everyone thousands of hours of entertainment along the years, the court would pay the $7,500 instead, getting Sullivan off the hook.