Jeff Hardy’s move from WWE brings some added excitement to AEW

Jeff Hardy made his debut on All Elite Wrestling earlier this month when he showed up to save his brother Matt from an attack. The Flamboyant wrestler made his surprise entrance, defeating Private Party with the help of his brother.

Matt had a meeting with the Andrade-Hardy Family Office members, Private Party, and Andrade El Idolo on Dynamite. The group decided to vote Matt out, then attacked him three against one until Darby and Sting Allin turned up to save the day.

The thrilling Hardy Boyz entrance song/theme ‘Loaded’ then began to play, and Jeff Hardy made his way to the ring. Jeff’s signing was confirmed by Tony Khan, AEW’s CEO, on Twitter, “It’s official! @JEFFHARDYBRAND is ALL ELITE!” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, AEW dark is continuing to fulfill the desire of many wrestling fans to watch matches of their dreams. AEW dark is a weekly event of All Elite Wrestling that features segments highlighting the previous week’s Dynamite and interviews with AEW personalities. There will be 12 matchups in all events in next week’s episode and all are listed in the Asian sports bookie Vwin.

You can bet on your favorite wrestler on Vwin. This is an Asian sports betting platform with hundreds of betting options customized for different needs.

Matt’s Take On Jeff’s Move

On the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his brother’s AEW debut.

“When he made his entrance, it was an amazing moment. To see people legitimately jump out of their seats in excitement, knowing that this is a big deal. Jeff Hardy is coming to AEW and not only is Jeff Hardy coming to AEW but the Hardy Boys are here reforming and they also have their iconic music,” said Matt.

He continued to talk about their classic entrance theme:

Regardless of where that music is played, even though it’s music that can be licensed or uncopyrightable or whatever. When you hear that music, people’s first thought is “Hardy Boys.” (57:00-57:50)

Release from WWE

While competing in a tag-team match at a WWE Live Event on December 4th, last year, Jeff, at one point, walked out of the arena and into the audience, taking pictures with fans before exiting.

According to sources, WWE wanted to send him to rehab but terminated his contract when he declined. The tests were reportedly negative, and the firm attempted to discourage him from signing with AEW by offering him a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

According to additional reports, he was offered the opportunity to be incorporated as a solo act rather than as part of The Hardy Boys with his brother, Matt.

That said, there is no doubt that the Hardy Boys are one of the most celebrated tag teams in the wrestling world, having previously won multiple titles in WWE and TNA (IMPACT!).

The duo returned to WWE in 2017 as the surprise entrants in a ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Competition at WrestleMania 33, where they ended up winning the titles.

Matt left WWE when his contract ended in 2020. He then signed with AEW and debuted on March 18th, 2020.