Chris Jericho confirms Cody Rhodes’ WWE return

Chris Jericho has seemingly confirmed Cody Rhodes’ upcoming return to WWE.

The latest episode of the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Jericho talking to “Gimmick Attorney” Michael Dockins, the lawyer who has helped numerous pro wrestlers with their trademark filings. Jericho and Dockins talked about wrestlers’ trademark battles with WWE and while describing what Dockins does, Jericho mentioned Cody’s previous trademark issues with WWE and apparently confirmed his return.

“I’m pulling back the curtain a little bit on the wrestling business,” Jericho said. “You’re gonna discover how I’ve been able to be Chris Jericho no matter what company I work for or where I wrestle. You’ll hear how Danhausen gets to keep his name and gimmick from promotion to promotion. How Cody got to reclaim Rhodes from WWE even though he’s back in WWE…”

As we’ve noted, Rhodes is rumored to wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. It was recently reported that he signed his WWE contract around two weeks ago, and that he will be a member of the RAW roster. Rhodes is also reportedly booked for the RAW After WrestleMania, but there’s no word on if he will re-debut there or at WrestleMania.