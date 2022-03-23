Updates on Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens, Flash Morgan Webster

– During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio Podcast, host David LeGreca suggested that if Kevin Owens and Steve Austin do end up having a match then it would main event WrestleMania 38 Saturday. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray responded to this by saying “If you’re going to announce it as a match, you have to announce it obviously as his last time ever. I don’t agree with you saying that it should be the main event of Night 1. You can’t put that match on last, in my eyes. That is a direct kick in the a*s to the talent that’s there now.”

– Injured NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster is currently working for WWE on a short-term contract extension, reports Fightful Select. According to Fightful, the aforementioned extension is set to finish soon, and sources with knowledge on the situation have stated that Webster rejected WWE’s first renewal offer.