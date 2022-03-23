Updated card for Impact Multiverse of Matches

Impact Wrestling has announced a new tag team bout for Multiverse of Matches, and they have pulled one of the Ultimate X competitors.

We noted before how Impact announced that X Division Trey Miguel would defend his title in Ultimate X against Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey, Vincent, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack. In an update, it was announced today that Bailey has been pulled from the match. He will be replaced by Chris Bey.

There’s no word yet on why Bailey was pulled from the match, but we will keep you updated.

In other news on Multiverse of Matches, Impact has announced “unlikely duo tag team action” for the special event. The match will see Jonah and Josh Alexander team up to face PCO and Impact World Champion Moose. This match was made as Jonah feuds with PCO, and Alexander feuds with Moose over the World Title.

Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon will take place on Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. It will air live on FITE TV. Impact will then present a midnight show featuring the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) brand.

Below is the updated card for Multiverse of Matches:

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends her ROH Women’s World Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title

The Bullet Club vs. Impact

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

ROH vs. Impact (Non-Title)

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

Impact World Champion Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah