Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opener announced

CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood will open tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and said he received a doctor’s injury report that was better than expected, and because of that he was able to announce Punk vs. Harwood as tonight’s opener.

“The @AEW fans here in Austin are one of the hottest crowds we have. We have an awesome crew here, and they’re excited. I just got the Doctor’s injury report back, and it came back better than I expected. I’m going to add a big match to tonight’s #AEWDynamite card in a few minutes,” Khan wrote. He added in the follow-up tweet, “We have an awesome sold out crowd here in Austin, and tonight we’ll start Dynamite hot with an awesome wrestling match: @CMPunk vs. @DaxFTR #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!”

This is Punk’s first match since winning the Dog Collar match over MJF at AEW Revolution earlier this month. This will be Harwood’s first AEW match since the Casino Tag Team Royale and the Tag Team Battle Royale bouts earlier this month. Before that, FTR took a loss to Punk and Jon Moxley on the February 9 Dynamite show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with Khan’s tweets:

* CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood in the opener, Punk’s first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* New AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will appear

* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch in their 1-1 Rubber Match, with Kris Statlander banned from ringside

* Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blondes

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match

The @AEW fans here in Austin are one of the hottest crowds we have. We have an awesome crew here, and they’re excited. I just got the Doctor’s injury report back, and it came back better than I expected. I’m going to add a big match to tonight’s #AEWDynamite card in a few minutes — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 23, 2022