Official ROH Supercard of Honor Announcement Made

TONY KHAN CONFIRMS DETAILS FOR ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR IN DALLAS ON FRIDAY, APRIL 1

— Curtis Culwell Center hosting the 15th installment of Ring of Honor’s legendary PPV, featuring matches for the ROH World and ROH World Tag Team Championships —

March 22, 2022 – On the heels of announcing an agreement to purchase the world’s most prestigious independent wrestling promotion on the March 2 edition of AEW: Dynamite, Tony Khan has confirmed that the upcoming Ring of Honor “Supercard of Honor” pay-per-view on Friday, April 1, will feature must-watch matchups with major championship implications.

Tickets for the live show at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, start at $25 plus fees, and can be purchased online.

Supercard of Honor will be available for purchase for $29.99 on FITE and on PPV.com, as well as via InDemand Cable and Satellite providers. In addition, the event will be streamed for HonorClub members.

Supercard of Honor starts at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET). The special pre-show on YouTube starts at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET).

The current lineup for Supercard of Honor includes:

• ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

• ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes vs. FTR

• Alex Zayne vs. Swerve Strickland

• Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Of note, more than 40 members of the All Elite Wrestling roster have appeared in Ring of Honor during their careers. The promotion launched the careers of numerous AEW superstars, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker and Adam Cole.

Additional members of the AEW roster have made their mark in ROH, including the late Brodie Lee, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, ReDragon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly), Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent? Beretta), The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), Jay Lethal, Lee Moriarty, Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Mercedes Martinez, Serena Deeb, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Keith Lee, Eddie Kingston, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, QT Marshall, Danhausen, Lance Archer, Griff Garrison, Thunder Rosa, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, Ethan Page, Austin Gunn, PAC, Kip Sabian, Jon Moxley, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Brody King, Colt Cabana, Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer and Sonjay Dutt