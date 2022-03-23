Bayley teases comeback with new Instagram post

While it’s not yet known when Bayley will be making her WWE in-ring return, it appears she’s continuing to tease her comeback with a new clip she shared on her Instagram account this week. The clip features lyrics from the Lil Wayne track, “Fly In,” saying, “So they ask me Young boy What you gon’ do the second time around? How you gon’ come back?”

You can see Bayley’s Instagram post below. As noted, she’s been out with a torn ACL injury she suffered last summer. It’s rumored that she will make her WWE TV return after WrestleMania 38.