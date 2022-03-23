AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live on TBS from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Dynamite will be headlined by a big Tornado Tag Team Match with The Hardys teaming with Sting and Darby Allin to take on Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade. There will also be the in-ring debut of The Jericho Appreciation Society together, plus appearances by CM Punk and MJF. Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal has also been announced in what will actually be Lethal’s first Dynamite singles match since he debuted with a loss to then-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara back on November 17.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS:

* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch in their 1-1 Rubber Match, with Kris Statlander banned from ringside

* Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blondes

* CM Punk makes his first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.