AEW announces 2021 award winners

The 2021 AEW Awards have been announced.

AEW announced the winners of their second annual awards tonight on YouTube before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Tony Schiavone hosted the awards, along with co-hosts Britt Baker, Ethan Page, and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. The various winners also appeared in backstage promos to accept their awards.

The AEW Awards were voted on by the fans. The Wrestler of the Year was Kenny Omega, while the Breakout Male Star of 2021 was Sammy Guevara, and the Breakout Female Star of the Year was AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

You can see the full list of nominees and winners below, along with the full AEW Awards video from YouTube:

Wrestler of the Year

* Bryan Danielson

* Britt Baker

* “Hangman” Adam Page

* Darby Allin

* Hikaru Shida

* Miro

* Kenny Omega – WINNER

Breakout Star – Male

* Dante Martin

* Jungle Boy

* Ricky Starks

* Hook

* Sammy Guevara – WINNER

Breakout Star – Female

* Jamie Hayter

* Tay Conti

* Kris Statlander

* Red Velvet

* Jade Cargill – WINNER

Best Moment on the Mic

* Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega

* Britt Baker welcomes fans to Brittsburgh

* MJF thinks the Midwest is mid

* Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro

* CM Punk returns – WINNER

Best Twitter Follow

* The Young Bucks

* MJF

* Britt Baker

* Orange Cassidy

* Nyla Rose – WINNER

Biggest Beatdown

* Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip

* Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out

* The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts

* Thunder Rosa takes down Britt Baker

* “Hangman” Adam Page goes 60 minutes with Bryan Danielson – WINNER

Biggest Surprise

* Darby Allin’s return as The Invisible Man

* The formation of The Pinnacle

* The Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley

* Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW

* Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson debut – WINNER

Biggest WTF Moment

* Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe

* MJF’s Long Island homecoming

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive

* “Hangman” Adam Page turns down The Dark Order

* New Year’s Eve Street Fight (Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford) – WINNER

Best AEW Fashion Moment

* Tay Conti at Full Gear

* Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress

* Chris Jericho as The Painmaker

* The Super Elite as the Tune Squad

* Britt Baker’s Brittsburgh jacket – WINNER

Best Tag Team Brawl

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2point0

* Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express, Tag Team Eliminator Finals

* New Year’s Eve Street Fight (Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford)

* Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers, Steel Cage Match – WINNER

Best Mic Duel

* Britt Baker and Ruby Soho

* The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle have a parlay

* “Hangman” Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson

* The Inner Circle calls out Dan Lambert

* MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve – WINNER

High Flyer

* Penta El Zero M

* Rey Fenix

* PAC

* Riho

* Dante Martin – WINNER