3/23/22 AEW Dyanmite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cedar Park, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood

They lock up and Harwood backs Punk into the corner. Punk turns it around, but they have a clean break. Punk goes behind for a waist-lock, but Harwood turns it into a wrist-lock. They go to the mat, but have another clean break. Harwood applies a side-headlock, and then drops Punk with a shoulder tackle. Punk comes back with an arm-drag and applies a hammer-lock. Harwood backs Punk into the corner and pokes him in the eye. Harwood delivers a few chops in the corner, but Punk comes back with a scoop slam. They exchange holds on the mat, and then Punk gains the advantage. Harwood comes back with a rising knee to the midsection, and follows with a suplex. Harwood goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Harwood delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out again. Harwood applies a rear chin-lock, and then drops Punk with a back suplex. Harwood slams Punk into the corner and delivers a chop. The Gunn Club are sitting in the crowd, and Harwood gets distracted. Punk delivers a few shots, but Harwood drops him with a back elbow. Harwood goes for a diving headbutt, but Punk dodges it.

They exchange shots and Punk delivers a leg lariat. Punk goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Punk goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off with a few shots and chops. Harwood climbs up, but Punk slams him right back down. Punk goes for the elbow drop, but Harwood cuts him off and crotches him on the top turnbuckle. Harwood delivers a superplex and follows with a diving headbutt. Harwood goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Punk and Harwood tumble to the floor and Cash Wheeler comes to ringside. They get back into the ring and Punk connects with a cross-body from the top. Punk goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Punk locks in the Anaconda Vice, but Harwood pulls his hair to break the hold. Harwood goes for a Sharpshooter, but Punk kicks him into the corner. They exchange roll-ups for two counts and Punk goes for a running knee strike in the corner. Harwood counters with a springboard power bomb and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks outs. Punk comes back with a kick to the face, and then follows with a rising knee strike. Punk goes for the GTS, but Harwood counters and locks in the Sharpshooter. Punk breaks the hold and counters into the Anaconda Vice, and Harwood taps out.

Winner: CM Punk

-After the match, Punk motions that he is coming for a title as Wheeler helps Harwood out of the ring.

—

The Jericho Appreciation Society is backstage. Chris Jericho says it is heartwarming that John Silver gets a match with him tonight, but he is going to take Silver to school and it ain’t going to be pretty. Daniel Garcia says they beat up professional wrestlers and it will be a pleasure to beat up Silver and Alex Reynolds. Jericho says he’s right, just like it was a pleasure to beat up Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston.

—

Match #2 – Eight-Man Tornado Tag Team Match: Darby Allin, Sting, and The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Andrade El Idolo, Jose the Assistant, and The Bunny)

Allin dives onto Butcher to start, and then String takes out Blade and Private Party with a dive. The Hardys join in on the beat down and all eight men brawl around the ring area. Blade and Jeff crash over the barricade as Allin and Butcher fight in the crowd. Sting delivers a Stinger Splash to Kassidy against the barricade, and then Jeff and Blade join Butcher and Allin in the crowd, as all four fight up the stairs. Allin delivers cross-face shots to Butcher, but Idolo hits Allin from behind. Butcher slams Allin into the hand rails and throws him down the steps into the concourse area as the show heads to a commercial.