WrestleMania Saturday pre-show to air on USA Network

The Kickoff pre-show for Night One of WrestleMania 38 is set to air on the USA Network.

WWE will air the entire two-hour Kickoff pre-show for WrestleMania Saturday on the USA Network from 6-8pm ET, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that the show will also air on Peacock, YouTube and other outlets.

There’s no confirmation on the WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff airing on the USA Network as well, but we will keep you updated.

WWE has not announced which matches will be featured on the Kickoff pre-shows, but we should know more in the next week or so.

On a related note, AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been added back to the line-up for WrestleMania Sunday. The only announced match not assigned to a night as of this writing is the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)