Torrie Wilson was not permitted to mention Sable in her WWE HOF Induction speech

Torrie Wilson recently revealed that she wasn’t allowed to mention Sable during her WWE Hall of Fame speech. Wilson recently did a virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store and noted that she wasn’t able to mention the former Diva by name during her speech.

“You’re not even allowed to mention her name … I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not allowed to mention her name,” Wilson said.

She added, “Good luck seeing her. You’re gonna have to go up Timbuktu in Minnesota [to get Sable’s autograph].”

Sable had an occasionally-contentious relationship with WWE over the years. She filed a $110 million lawsuit against the company in 1999 after she quit alleging sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. However, she returned in 2003 and had a nearly two-year run with the company, leaving on good terms. She has been married to WWE star Brock Lesnar since 2006.