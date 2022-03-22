Pepper Martin passes away

Mar 22, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Greg Oliver, 85, reported that former professional wrestler and actor Pepper Martin passed away on Friday. He had been in hospice care for weeks so this was not unexpected. He was the guy who recommended Pat Patterson to Roy Shire and suggested making Patterson & Stevens a tag team, according to Dave Meltzer.

