Pepper Martin passes away

Greg Oliver, 85, reported that former professional wrestler and actor Pepper Martin passed away on Friday. He had been in hospice care for weeks so this was not unexpected. He was the guy who recommended Pat Patterson to Roy Shire and suggested making Patterson & Stevens a tag team, according to Dave Meltzer.

Saddened to hear of the passing of former wrestler and actor Pepper Martin at the age of 85. Another colorful character gone from a bygone era. — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) March 22, 2022

Everyone here at the CAC is saddened to hear the passing of Pepper Martin. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. R.I.P. Mr Martin. https://t.co/uIqyoAbXSl — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 21, 2022

Wrestler and actor Pepper Martin has passed away at the age of 85. Martin is perhaps best remembered for his role as Rocky, the truck driver who beat up Clark Kent in Superman II. #RIP #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/76exMMu4nU — WrestleBooks (@WrestleBooksLSC) March 21, 2022