Missy Hyatt and Mickie James announced for GCW Spring Breakout
Joey Janela has added a couple of legendary women to Spring Break 6 in Mickie James and Missy Hyatt. Janela announced on Monday that James will make her GCW debut at the first night of Spring Break 6 against Allie Katch, while Hyatt will be in Chris Dickinson’s corner for his match against Matt Cardona at Spring Break 6: Part 2. You can see both announcements below.
Janela’s Spring Break 6 takes place on March 31st and April 2nd in Dallas as part of The Collective weekend.
I know I’m a bad guy now and all but I know the way @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen work, I can’t let @DirtyDickinson go in there without a NEUTRALIZER!
The legendary @missyhyatt makes her @GCWrestling_ debut at Spring Break! pic.twitter.com/t13xnF2vqA
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 20, 2022