Matt Hardy reflects on the passing of Scott Hall

“It was very sad how it just came out of left field, this happened, he had surgery and these heart attacks. Once again, a very drastic and stark reminder of how tomorrow isn’t promised and that’s how I try to live my life every day now. You have to really enjoy each and every day and every moment you have. Our expression is to live for the moment and there is a lot of truth to that because no one is guaranteed tomorrow. Especially as you get older, I think about that a lot for all of us, but the thing with Scott Hall was that it was out of the blue and such a strong and real reminder that nobody is guaranteed tomorrow, and just enjoy every moment of life and also be good to people as well. Scott was very cool to us, we had a lot of good fun stories with him.

I’ll never forget the second day I was with WWE, obviously the first day Jeff wrestled him, he was 16 years old and it was under very strange circumstances where the match was very frustrating with Scott Hall because the guy he was supposed to wrestle said he couldn’t take his finish. He was a little frustrated wrestling with Jeff and that ended up working in Jeff’s favor because he formed a little bond with him after that. The next night, I was wrestling with him and I remember he said, ‘When I’m in the corner, poke me in the eyes, give me three or four chops, I’ll turn around and give you some,’ and I got two really good ones in that rang out loud in the arena. I hit a second one and he stopped me right then and there and turned me around and said, ‘Easy kid, you had two really good ones, I couldn’t let you outshine me out there though.'”

source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy via Wrestling Inc.