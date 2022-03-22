WWE NXT Report – 3/22/2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arriving in the parking lot. They hype tonight’s Stand & Deliver qualifying matches for the Ladder Match – Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid and Roderick Strong vs. Solo Sikoa. Santos Escobar qualified last week. Hayes says it doesn’t matter who qualifies because this is his world. They enter the building.

– We’re live at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring for the opening bout.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong

We go right to the ring and Solo Sikoa is already out with Roderick Strong, who was accompanied to the ring by Malcolm Bivens. The crowd is hot as they face off.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Solo backs Strong against the ropes and backs off as the referee warns him. Strong puts Solo against the ropes but backs off. Strong catches a kick and takes Solo down. They tangle on the mat and come back up. Solo rocks Strong with a big right hand and takes control.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joins the announcers for commentary. Solo works Strong around, keeping him down as fans rally and do dueling chants. Solo with a headbutt while Strong is down. Strong gets up but Solo clotheslines him back down. More back and forth for a minute. Strong levels Solo and stomps away, then mounts him with right hands. Strong grounds Solo and keeps control as fans rally for Solo. Solo fights up but Strong drops him and nails a running knee for a 2 count.

Strong with some trash talking while he keeps Solo down. Strong goes on and slams Solo over his knee with a big backbreaker. Solo still kicks out at 2. Strong has some words with Hayes as he chops Solo against the ropes. Solo blocks a suplex attempt. Strong blocks a counter and stomps Solo’s exposed feet. Strong rocks Solo against the ropes again. Solo fights back and knocks Strong into the corner. Solo runs into knees. Strong fights out of the corner and kicks Solo in the face for another 2 count.

Strong grounds Solo with another submission as fans do dueling chants. Solo fights up and out with shoulders. Strong quickly shuts him down and hits the Olympic Slam but Solo kicks out just in time. Santos Escobar comes walking out as fans cheer and boo him. Solo fights Strong off and slams him. Solo mounts offense now, putting Strong down with a headbutt. Solo with big strikes into the corner, then a splash. Solo catches Strong with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Solo goes to the top but Strong kicks him in the head with an enziguri. Strong climbs up for a superplex but Solo fights back. Solo sends Strong to the mat, then he flies with the big Uso Splash for the pin to win and qualify for Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo stands tall as the music hits. Escobar applauds from the entrance-way as Hayes and Trick look on.

– We see footage from earlier today of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta backstage talking. They talk about last week’s match, their buzz on social media and being on Tik-Tok. Persia ends up accusing Indi of being jealous due to Persia and Duke Hudson having more popularity than Indi and Dexter Lumis based on an online poll. Persia says “In-Dex” is out and “Dusia” is in. Persia says her man is hotter. Indi says Dexter is going to beat Tony D’Angelo and Persia and Duke are invited to watch from ringside.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

We go back to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dexter Lumis is slithering into the ring, with Indi Hartwell right behind him. Duke Hudson and Persia Pirotta are watching from ringside. Vic says the Tik-Tok of Duke and Persia kissing last week was WWE’s or NXT’s most-viewed Tik-Tok of all-time. The bell rings and D’Angelo slams Lumis but Lumis slithers at him and taunts him. They go back & forth to start. D’Angelo slams Lumis with a big belly-to-belly throw, then mounts him with right hands and some trash talking.

Lumis comes back and mounts D’Angelo with right hands. Lumis drops an elbow to the face. Indi gives Lumis a thumbs up as he works Tony D over in the corner. Lumis goes on and hits a big fall-away slam, then a kip-up to make Indi smile. Lumis with a Camel Clutch to Tony now, punching him in the face. Lumis punches Tony back into the corner but Tony fights back with kicks and right hands. Lumis drops Tony with a back elbow. D’Angelo kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. D’Angelo rocks Lumis and goes to the floor to regroup but Lumis slithers out to him. Lumis attacks and works D’Angelo around the ringside area. D’Angelo ends up sending Lumis into the steel ring steps. D’Angelo poses and mocks Tommaso Ciampa as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and D’Angelo has Lumis in a headlock. Lumis fights out but Tony D keeps control. Lumis rocks Tony with right hands and a corner clothesline, then the big bulldog as Indi keeps her thumbs up to him. Lumis slams Tony again and barely connects on a leg drop but Tony D kicks out at 2. They go on and both collide in the middle of the ring with clothesline attempts.

Duke goes over and distracts from ringside. Indi stops Tony from going for his crowbar in the corner. Persia grabs the crowbar from Indi and they have words at ringside. Tony grabs the crowbar and struggles with Persia over it. Tony snatches it from her but it connects with Dexter’s face while the referee is unable to see it. D’Angelo drops Lumis with his Fisherman’s Buster finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, Tony D stands tall as we go to replays. D’Angelo takes the mic and addresses Ciampa now. D’Angelo says the new Don of NXT will arrive at Stand & Deliver. The music hits and D’Angelo waits for Ciampa to come out as fans pop. Ciampa comes in the other way from the crowd and drops Tony D with a Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa takes the mic and gets down in Tony’s face, saying Tony doesn’t get to tell him when he’s done and if Stand & Deliver is his final chapter, then he will write his own damn Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa drops the mic and stands tall as fans cheer him on.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with The Dirty Dawgs – Robert Roode and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. McKenzie asks about Bron Breakker but Roode wants to talk about himself. Roode goes on about how he dominated NXT for 12 months and if it weren’t for him paving the way, the brand wouldn’t be where it is today, and it never would’ve given Breakker a chance. Ziggler tells Roode to pound on Breakker tonight but save some scraps for him at Stand & Deliver. Ziggler says Breakker doesn’t measure up to the current NXT Champion or the former, Roode.

Elektra Lopez vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Elektra Lopez with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Grayson Waller, who has Sanga with him. He talks about how Stand & Deliver will be nothing without his name on the marquee. He gives some praise to A-Kid for being a top talent to come out of the UK, but issues a warning ahead of tonight’s Ladder Match qualifier. Waller says A-Kid is good but he will just be Waller’s stepping stone to stardom when he wins the NXT North American Title at Stand & Deliver. We go back to the ring and Fallon Henley is out. We see her getting some advice from Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs at ringside. The bell rings and they go at it. Lopez looks to dominate Henley early on but Henley nails a dropkick.

Lopez comes right back and overpowers Henley, then drops her over the top rope with ease. Lopez man-handles Fallon against the ropes and launches her across the ring. Fallon fights back with a right hand. She goes on but Lopez catches her in mid-air and slams her face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Lopez rag-dolls Fallon by her hair again as the referee counts. Lopez continues tossing Fallon around by her hair, ignoring the referee.

Lopez continues to rag-doll Fallon until Jensen and Briggs come over and have words with Mendoza and Wilde. A brawl breaks out and the two teams continue fighting to the back. Fallon fights out of the corner and finally takes Lopez off her feet.

Fallon with a running bulldog out of the corner for a 2 count. Lopez blocks another bulldog, then nails a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

– After the match, Lopez stands tall over Fallon as her music hits.

– Draco Anthony is in the locker room when Xyon Quinn walks up. Draco’s phone rings but he keeps ignoring it. Quinn asks if that is Joe Gacy who keeps calling and it is. Draco shows Quinn a video message left by Gacy. Gacy said Draco doesn’t have to life his life all alone, he should open his mind and let Gacy help him because together they can make Draco’s life much better. Draco throws his phone against the locker. Quinn says Draco knows what he has to do, and Draco says that means he has to handle his business like a man. Quinn says he’s got Draco’s back if he needs it, but Draco needs to handle it straight. Quinn walks off.

Robert Roode vs. Bron Breakker

We go back to the ring and out comes The Dirty Dawgs – Robert Roode with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. They hit the ring and Roode does his pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai. Choo goes on and on about how they will win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and compares them to how Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were last year. Kai cuts her off and says Choo has had too much orange soda. Kai says she and Raquel were a great team, and Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray have put on a great performance this year, but tonight the night belongs to she and Choo, and she will put her name on the Dusty Classic trophy for the second time, which no man or woman can say. We go back to the ring and out comes Bron Breakker to a pop. Ziggler and Roode stare down Bron as he poses for the crowd.

The bell rings and Roode applies a headlock. Breakker sends him into the ropes but Roode drops him with a shoulder as fans do dueling chants. Roode does jumping jacks to taunt Breakker. Breakker comes back with a big shoulder to level Roode, taking him off his feet. Bron stares Roode down as he pulls himself back to his feet in the corner. They go to lock up but Roode kicks Bron and works him over in the corner now. Roode kicks away in the corner and shows off to the crowd for a mixed reaction.

Bron fights out of the corner and they run the ropes now. Roode goes to leap over Bron but Bron catches him in mid-air with a big powerslam for a pop. Bron follows Roode to the entrance-way, where he is regrouping with Ziggler. Bron beats Roode around and rolls him back into the ring. Roode jumps on Bron as he tries to re-enter. Roode stomps away to keep Bron down. Ziggler yells at Bron and the referee tells him to stop. Roode with a vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Roode plays to the crowd some more and wastes time. Bron blocks a suplex but Roode nails one of his own. It does nothing as Bron kips-up right to his feet. Roode turns around from yelling at the crowd and Bron is waiting. Bron levels Roode with a clothesline.

Bron drops his straps and goes for a shoulder in the corner but Ziggler pulls Roode out of the way. Roode and Bron both end up on the mat now. Ziggler gets back on the apron but the referee ejects him to the back. Ziggler throws a fit and says this is his show. Ziggler is sent to the back while both competitors are down on the mat. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Bron runs into a boot in the corner. Roode with a big Blockbuster from the corner. Bron kicks out at 2. Fans do dueling chants as Roode keeps control. Roode clotheslines Breakker. Roode poses over Bron and wastes some time, then drops an elbow for a quick pin attempt as Roode breaks his own pin up and does push-ups to show off some more. Breakker fights back but Roode nails a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count. Roode goes to the top but Bron cuts him off and rocks him. Bron climbs up but Roode knocks him to the mat. Bron keeps fighting and climbs up again.

Bron hits a big Frankensteiner for a pop from the crowd. Fans bark as Bron clutches his shoulder. Bron with a shoulder and a big belly-to-belly suplex across the ring. Roode ducks a clothesline and nails a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count.

Roode calls for the finish, stalking Bron. He goes for the Glorious DDT but Bron breaks it and clotheslines him. Bron drops his straps and waits in the corner now. Bron charges but Roode gets his knee up. Bron comes right back with a big Spear and they both go down. Bron drapes an arm over Roode but he kicks out. Bron waits for Roode to get back up. Bron presses Roode but Roode gets out then immediately nails the Glorious DDT. Roode is slow to make the cover and Bron kicks out just in time.

Fans do dueling chants and chant “this is awesome!” now as they both struggle to get up. Roode and Breakker trade big right hands from their knees now, working to their feet. Roode with a jab to the throat it looks like. Bron blocks a right hand and they keep fighting. Roode goes to the top for the Blockbuster but Breakker catches him in mid-air and puts him down with the big powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Breakker stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Breakker standing tall at the entrance-way, saluting the crowd. Ziggler comes from behind and superkicks Bron as he turns around. Ziggler gets down in Bron’s face and talks some trash as fans boo.

– Indi Hartwell is backstage with Dexter Lumis, holding an ice pack on his head from the earlier crowbar shot to the head. Persia Pirotta and Duke Hudson walk in and they talk about the crowbar shot. Indi blames Persia for what happened with Tony D’Angelo using the crowbar. Persia says Duke takes care of business in and out of the ring, doesn’t make excuses, and is better than Lumis. Persia says her man can beat anyone on the roster. Lumis steps over to his easel and quickly draws something. Indi says this is how he expresses himself. The drawing is revealed and Indi asks if Duke can beat… Gunther? Duke asks how Lumis drew that so fast. Persia says Duke can beat Gunther and he agrees.

– We see Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray getting ready in the back.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller with Sanga for the next qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Waller dances to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new Chase University classroom segment. Andre Chase introduces Bodhi Hayward at the front of the class and he talks about Von Wagner. One of the students raises his hand to speak and Bodhi verbally rips into him, like Chase usually does. Chase asks Bodhi where this anger came from and who taught him to speak that way. Bodhi says he learned from Chase. Chase says that’s the most beautiful thing he’s heard. Bodhi issues a warning to Wagner for next week’s show and Chase gets riled up with him, but tells him to save that energy for next week. They both insult the student in the front row again to end the segment. We go back to the ring and out comes A-Kid as Waller looks on.

The bell rings and Waller starts talking trash. Kid ducks a right hand and takes Waller down. Fans chant for Kid as he kicks at Waller, backing him against the ropes. A-Kid yells at Waller and they lock up. A-Kid takes control and sends Waller flying with a scissors takedown. Sanga provides a distraction from the floor, allowing Waller to attack. Kid cuts him off but Waller drops Kid throat-first into the middle rope.

Waller keeps control but Kid tries unique pin attempts. Waller drops Kid for a 2 count. Kid ends up dropkicking Waller to the floor. Kid flies out onto Waller. Waller brings it back in and rolls for the Cutter but A-Kid blocks it and takes Waller down into a submission as fans go wild. More back and forth now. Waller counters Kid off the ropes and slams him backwards off a springboard. Waller goes on and hits his Cutter finisher for the pin to win and advance to Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall and joins Sanga at ringside as the music hits. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on the apron with Trick Williams. Hayes says we’re still missing one participant in the Stand & Deliver Ladder Match, so next week the three losers from the previous qualifiers will compete in a Triple Threat to determine the final participant. It will be Cameron Grimes vs. Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid. Hayes enters the ring and gets in Kid’s face, saying he might be A-Kid but he’ll never be a champion. Trick says something about taking Kid’s mother out tonight. Kid drops Trick with a big kick and retreats to the floor while taunting Hayes and Trick.

– Robert Stone is backstage with Von Wagner. Stone is furious about Ikemen Jiro and Kushida and what they did before. Wagner says they will deal with one thing at a time – Bodhi Hayward next week, and then they will move on. Sofia Cromwell walks up and tells Stone they didn’t get to finish talking business last week. She asks if he has time now and he does. They walk off to talk business.

The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, with Malcolm Bivens and Ivy Nile. The brothers hit the ring and get ready to fight as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson. They cut promos on the way to the ring and insist

The bell rings and they’re going at it. Brutus takes control of Drake now. Julius tags in, taunts Gibson and goes to work on Drake as fans chant for them. Julius stops working on Drake as Gibson is yelling at him. Drake takes advantage and applies a Sleeper hold. Drake takes it to the corner and in comes Gibson to beat Julius down.

Julius turns it around and applies a Stretch Muffler, dropping Gibson to the mat. Gibson fights back, decks Julius and knocks Brutus off the apron. Drake tags in for the double team on Julius. Drake then leaps off Gibson’s back to knock Brutus off the apron again. Fans chant “you still suck!” at Gibson and Drake. Julius is ready to fight now. He fights Drake off and drops Gibson on the apron. Julius keeps control as Nile and Bivens look on. Drake rocks Julius and beats him down, then kicks and knees him in the back. Gibson comes back in and talks some trash in Julius’ face. They double team Julius some more.

Gibson with more trash talking while holding Julius’ face up. Fans boo but Gibson kicks Julius back down. Drake goes to the top while Gibson puts Julius on his shoulders. Julius fights Gibson from his shoulders to prevent the Doomsday Device. Drake lands bad on his ankle and Julius takes it out with a chop block. Brutus tags in and easily plants Drake for the pin to win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, The Diamond Mine stands tall in the ring as the music hits. The lights go low in the arena and we see video on the big screen of mystery people in all black, destroying and spray-painting The Diamond Mine Dojo. We see text messages pop up on the screen that say, “Creed Brothers… you clearly can’t find us, so we’ll find you, until then enjoy the view…” Bivens throws a fit and the rest of the group isn’t happy either. The announcers wonder who this could be. It looked like the hooded figures painted “CRY” on the wall. Could this be the same people who attacked The Creed Brothers two weeks ago?

– We see Imperium backstage. They head to the ring and we go back to commercial.

Gunther vs. Duke Hudson

Back from the break and out comes Imperium – Gunther with NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Duke Hudson is already waiting in the ring. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta are at ringside.

The bell rings and they go at it. Gunther takes it to the corner. Duke tries to mount offense but Gunther levels him with a shoulder, then a big slam. Gunther with a kick to the head, then an uppercut. Duke with punches now. Gunther sends Duke into the corner and runs into an elbow. Duke with a big chop to the chest. Gunther drops Duke with a bigger chop to the chest.

Gunther briefly grounds Duke and works him over some more. Duke fights back some more and tries to mount offense but Gunther nails a huge chop to the chest. Gunther puts Duke back down for a big pop from the crowd. Persia doesn’t look happy. Fans chant “holy shit!” at the marks on Duke’s chest following the big chop. Gunther applies the Sleeper from behind but Duke fights out. They run the ropes and Duke drops Gunther with a big boot. Duke with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Duke with a chop but Gunther with a bigger chop. Gunther sends Duke to the apron but Duke fights back in and hits a big German suplex for a close 2 count.

Duke goes for a powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Gunther slides out and clotheslines him. Gunther looks at Persia and says this one is for her, then chops Duke again in the corner. Persia doesn’t look happy but Indi gives Gunther the thumbs up for the chops. Gunther with another big shot and the powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Gunther

– After the match, the music hits as Gunther stands tall. We go to replays as Barthel and Aichner join Gunther in the middle of the ring. Gunther takes the mic and says he is the most dominant competitor in NXT, but still he has been overlooked and it’s an absolute disgrace that someone like LA Knight can talk himself into… the music interrupts and out comes Knight to a pop. Knight begins his promo but Gunther tells him to shut up and listen. Gunther says LA represents everything that is wrong in this sport today – lots of taking, very little skill. Gunther says LA can talk himself into title matches but he doesn’t have what it takes to win them. His mouth gets them in the matches but it can’t back him up. LA tells Gunther to listen and if he interrupts one more time, he will knock his dad-bod off. Knight mentions how Stand & Deliver is right around the corner and he was going to use his mouth to get him in a match but… Knight is about to attack but Imperium beats him down. The triple team briefly goes on until MSK’s music hits and out they come to make the save. MSK and Knight clear the ring of Aichner and Barthel, leaving Gunther alone. MSK with big kicks to Gunther, then Knight powerslams him. They send Gunther out of the ring next to Barthel. Imperium regroups at ringside as Knight and MSK celebrate in the ring.

– We get a pre-recorded promo from Cameron Grimes backstage. He talks about coming up short to Santos Escobar in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match qualifier last week. Grimes says we know he wears his heart on his sleeve, and he was upset and emotional last week. It was huge when he got signed to NXT but shortly after that his father, who was a wrestler and his hero, passed away. He goes on and says his father breathed the business so much that he lived it through him. This is why next week’s Triple Threat qualifier is the biggest match of his career, and his chance to make good on the promise he made to his father. This is a final chance for the final spot in the Ladder Match, and a final chance to do what he promised his father he would do. Grimes says he will do whatever it takes next week.

2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event – the finals of the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai are out first. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gunther vs. LA Knight is set for Stand & Deliver. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray are making their entrances now. We see Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) watching from up in the Toxic Lounge. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor as the bell rings. Choo starts off with Shirai as the bell hits and they go at it. Shirai takes Choo down but Choo poses and waves, confusing Shirai. Shirai attacks again and in comes KLR for a double team.

KLR covers for 2. Choo works KLR over but KLR fights out of the corner. Choo sweeps KLR and pins her with a unique pin for 2. Kai tags in and they double team KLR in the corner, slamming her back into the turnbuckles. The double team continues and Kai covers for 2. More back and forth between KLR and Kai now as Toxic Attraction looks on.

Shirai tags in as KLR drops Kai into position for 619. Shirai goes for 619 but Choo protects Kai with her pillow. Shirai takes Choo out and then launches KLR to the floor. Choo checks on Kai after the hard landing. Shirai launches KLR out to the floor and she takes Choo down. Shirai then runs the ropes and flies out, taking Kai down against the announce table. Toxic Attraction looks like they were impressed and a bit concerned at the two dives. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Choo is mounting offense on KLR. Choo drops her unique Nap Time elbow for a close 2 count. Choo and KLR tangle and Choo sends KLR into Shirai to knock her off the apron. Choo with a 2 count. Choo takes KLR to the top as she tags Kai in. Shirai runs over and pulls them both off KLR in the corner. Kai comes back and nails KLR with a big boot as Choo sends Shirai to the floor. Kai and Choo double team KLR in the corner. Kai slams KLR for a close 2 count. KLR fights off Kai’s shoulders. Kai runs into an elbow.

Shirai comes in and plants Kai face-first into the mat after decking Choo off the apron. Shirai with 619 to Kai. KLR comes in and flies off the top to level Kai for a close 2 count as Choo makes the save just in time. Kai blocks the KLR Bomb, then drops KLR on her head. Kai goes to the top and Choo tags herself in. Kai with a Coup de Grace on KLR. Choo follows up with a splash for the pin but Shirai breaks it up just in time, flying in out of nowhere.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as all four competitors are down. Shirai blocks a kick from Kai and plants her with a backbreaker. Choo slams Shirai. Choo grabs KLR but KLR headbutts her. KLR with the KLR Bomb to Choo. Shirai tags in and goes to the top for her signature moonsault to Choo. Shirai covers for the pin to win while KLR stops Kai from rushing back in.

Winners of the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, Shirai’s music hits as she and KLR celebrate in the middle of the ring. Toxic Attraction stands up and looks on from the Toxic Lounge as we go to replays. The confetti falls from the ceiling as Shirai and KLR stand tall in the ring with the Dusty Classic trophy. Toxic Attraction enters the ring now. Rose calls for the music to be cut because she has something to say. She congratulates Shirai and KLR on their win, and says Choo and Kai blew it. Rose says if Shirai and KLR think they’re going to beat Gigi and Jayce to become the new champs, they’re sadly mistaken. KLR says they had one thing in mind when they got into the tournament – to destroy Toxic Attraction and the best way to do that is to go after the leader and take what’s most important to her. Shirai brings up how Rose says she’d fight any woman for the title. KLR says she and Shirai are gong to cash in their tag team title shot but instead they’re going to make the NXT Women’s Title match at Stand & Deliver a Fatal 4 Way with Cora Jade. Toxic Attraction beats Shirai and KLR down now. Jade runs down to make the save. Jade, Shirai and KLR clear the ring as fans cheer them on, sending Toxic Attraction to the floor. Jade’s music starts up while the babyfaces and the heels face off as NXT goes off the air.

