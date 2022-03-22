DJ VALENTINO KHAN TO PERFORM AT WRESTLEMANIA®

WWE has announced the first musical guest for WrestleMania 38.

DJ Valentino Khan will perform live at AT&T Stadium on both nights of WrestleMania 38 as fans arrive to the stadium.

Khan became the first-ever DJ to play at a WWE Premium Live Event in 2021 when he performed at SummerSlam from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more on musical performances at WrestleMania 38. Below is the full announcement on Khan issued to us today: