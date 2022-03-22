CM Punk updates

AEW has officially announced CM Punk for this Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS.

This will be Punk’s first appearance since defeating MJF in the Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution earlier this month. There is no word yet on what AEW has planned for Punk next.

It was previously reported that Punk has been filming the second season of “Heels” for Starz, reprising his role as heel wrestler Ricky Rabies. It’s believed that this is why Punk was kept off AEW TV for the past few weeks, but that was never confirmed.

As seen below, Punk tweeted a photo of his Rabies gear and confirmed that he has been filming the pro wrestling drama. He also announced that he was coming to AEW Dynamite this week. The company later confirmed the appearance in a separate tweet.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s AEW Dynamite from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated announced line-up, along with the related tweets:

* CM Punk makes his first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match