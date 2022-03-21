WWE Raw preview for tonight

The Road to WrestleMania 38 will continue tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but they have confirmed that AJ Styles will be there. Styles has been off TV for a few weeks to sell the attack from WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who is also being advertised for tonight’s show for the build to WrestleMania with Styles.

Others advertised for tonight include Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, Alpha Academy, and Bianca Belair. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for the show.

There’s no word on if Bron Breakker will be appearing tonight but it’s possible as he is scheduled to face RAW Superstar Robert Roode on tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode, and will then challenge NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler at Stand & Deliver on April 2.

It’s likely that some WrestleMania 38 bouts will be finalized this week. Alpha Academy is expected to be added to The Street Profits vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, and it’s rumored that WWE will confirm Damian Priest vs. WWE United States Champion Finn Balor.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.