Updates to the WrestleMania 38 card

WWE has added Otis and Chad Gable to the RAW Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 38 to make it a Triple Threat.

WWE announced today that the bout will now feature Randy Orton and Riddle defending against two teams – The Street Profits and Alpha Academy, the former champions. The match was originally announced as The Profits vs. RK-Bro, but now the former champions have been added.

WWE has also confirmed the Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.

On a related note, the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles is no longer assigned to a night as of this writing. WWE previously had the match set for WrestleMania Sunday, but now the match is listed for Friday or Saturday. WWE should be confirming the bout for Night One or Night Two soon. The match will see Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega defend against Sasha Banks and Naomi, Natalya and Sasha Banks, plus Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)