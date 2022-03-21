Updated ticket sales totals for WrestleMania weekend events

WrestleMania is two weeks away and WWE is in full marketing mode in hopes of selling more tickets to the two-night affair, Smackdown, Raw, and NXT Stand & Deliver.

WrestleMania Saturday is just over 58,000 tickets sold while WrestleMania Sunday is a bit less at over 57,000 tickets sold. The AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania 32 had over 80,0000 fans – despite the 101,000 attendance announced – and this time around WWE put up 65,000 seats up for sale.

Reaching 65,000 is very doable at this point although reaching 80,000 each night will be a big stretch. WWE had big success in the final few days selling thousands of tickets for SummerSlam and Royal Rumble, both of which were in stadiums, so in reality anything can happen.

Whatever number is announced, this will be the most-attended WrestleMania ever when combining both numbers.

The Smackdown and Hall of Fame combo event on the eve of WrestleMania Saturday crossed the 10,000 tickets sold while the Raw after Mania is just a few hundred away from hitting 10,000. The American Airlines Center is configured to host 15,000 fans for these two shows.

NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday has over 3,500 tickets out for a configuration of just over 5,000 so this could very well sell out by the time the show comes around. The NXT show is also at the American Airlines Center.