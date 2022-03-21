Update on WWE’s A&E Biography docuseries

Production is reportedly underway for the next series of “Biography: WWE Legends” documentaries from A&E.

As noted, WWE and A&E announced earlier this month that the two companies will be releasing 130 hours of new programming. That includes 24 episodes of Most Wanted Treasures to air over multiple seasons, 35 episodes of Biography, and 40 hours of a new WWE Rivals series. Additional hours of original programming are also in development.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the Biography docuseries is being worked on now. The first episode to be released will tell the story of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik.

There’s no word on when A&E will begin premiering new WWE content, but we will keep you updated.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan praised A&E as an amazing partner, and said they are looking to make the network a destination for WWE fans for years to come.

“A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” Khan said in the original announcement. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.”

The original “Biography: WWE Legends” docuseries was A&E’s most-watched series of 2021, while season one of Most Wanted Treasures was A&E’s most-watched new series of 2021.

