Update on Omos and WrestleMania 38

WWE is reportedly planning a WrestleMania 38 singles match for Omos.

Omos quickly won his feud over former tag team partner AJ Styles earlier this year, and it was reported then that WWE had big plans for the big man on the Road to WrestleMania. Now @Wrestlevotes reports that as of now, there is a singles match planned for Omos at WrestleMania.

The report did not name who Omos will go against at WrestleMania, but it was noted that the opponent may surprise some people. There was no hint at who this opponent might be, and it was stated that the opponent will not be Cody Rhodes or Veer Mahaan, for what it’s worth.

Omos remains undefeated in WWE TV singles matches following his DQ loss to current RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton on the August 16, 2021 RAW episode. Since then he has WWE TV singles wins over John Morrison, RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle, Styles, enhancement talent Nick Sanders, Reggie, a Handicap Match win over Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, T-BAR, Apollo Crews, and Commander Azeez, which came just last week.

There’s no word yet on who Omos will lock up with on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but we should know more after tonight’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more.