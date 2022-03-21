SummerSlam 2022 travel packages available now for purchase

On Location, WWE’s official hospitality partner, today unveiled the SummerSlam 2022 packages, consisting of just ticket or else combined with accommodation.

This year’s SummerSlam will be the earliest one ever, taking place on July 30 from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The early show is probably due to another stadium show that will take place in early September in the United Kingdom which is yet to be officially announced.

Packages start at just $275 per person while the cheapest hotel package with one night accommodation start at $635 per person with a quad occupancy or $955 for a single occupant. All accommodation will be at the Marriott Courtyard in downtown Nashville.

This is the first time that the city of Nashville will host a SummerSlam and the first time at the 70,000-seater Nissan Stadium as well.

You can purchase the packages at OnLocationExp.com.