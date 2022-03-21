Gunn introduces his own line of workout supplements, the new NWA World Jr. Heavyweight title belt

– Billy Gunn now has his own line of workout supplements.

It’s finally here get yours today. https://t.co/U6YwaF66tz — Kip Sopp (@RealBillyGunn) March 21, 2022

The new supplement, which can be found on BPISports.com

– New NWA World Junior Heavyweight title.

The @nwa has again teamed up with @fandu, this time to bring us the Crown Belt-inspired NWA World Junior Heavyweight title. The Alliance continues to pay homage to its roots, with the “KF” and “BR” are nods to Ken Fenelon and Buddy Rogers respectively. #wrestlingbelt #titlebelt pic.twitter.com/GzIotJNjMY — NWA GOLD (@NWAGOLD_) March 20, 2022

The Alliance continues to pay homage to its roots, with the “KF” and “BR” are nods to Ken Fenelon and Buddy Rogers respectively.

From beginning the new era of NWA teaming w/ @MadKing1981, to helping new talent, to the constant grind of #prowrestling, HOMICIDE is the NEW NWA Worlds Junior Heavyweight Champion… We caught up with him right after the match at #CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/Y8QIJpznaB — NWA (@nwa) March 21, 2022

