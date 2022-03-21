Gunn introduces his own line of workout supplements, the new NWA World Jr. Heavyweight title belt

Mar 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Billy Gunn now has his own line of workout supplements.

The new supplement, which can be found on BPISports.com

– New NWA World Junior Heavyweight title.

The Alliance continues to pay homage to its roots, with the “KF” and “BR” are nods to Ken Fenelon and Buddy Rogers respectively.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy Rose

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal