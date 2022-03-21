Gable Steveson says he will be part of WrestleMania 38

After winning his second NCAA title, WWE’s Gable Steveson has spilled the beans on his next stop: “I plan on going to WrestleMania,” Stevenson told Sports Illustrated in an interview released today.

“That’s the first time WWE fans will see me and what I’m about. I’m going to put my heart out there,” he continued, hinting that he might be doing more than just an appearance at the show of shows.

Before signing with WWE, Steveson said the thought about joining the UFC or trying for the NFL, but at 21 years of age, he has plenty of time. “This is my chance to work for Vince McMahon in WWE and create something you’ve never seen before,” he said.

In the interview, Steveson also revealed his three biggest supporters in WWE who always check on him. They are Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H and said that Heyman is always the first one to text, and that means a lot to him.

Steveson, who is part of the Raw brand, was paraded around at SummerSlam last August in Las Vegas after having just won the Olympic gold medal.