3/21/22 AEW Elevation Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from San Antonio, Texas.

Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Robyn Renegade Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn) defeated Aaron Mercer and Masada Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) Anna Jay and Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura and The Bunny

Lance Archer cuts a promo. He says it is great to be back in the great state of Texas, but then insults San Antonio. He says he absolutely means it when he says that everybody dies. He leaves the ring and strikes a guy holding a sign that says “Lance Archer sucks.” Archer brings the guy in the ring and lays him out with the Blackout.

6. Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)