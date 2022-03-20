The Briscoes win the Crockett Cup

Mar 20, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Briscoes defeated The Commonwealth Connection to win The 2022 Crockett Cup

other results:

– Homicide defeated Austin Aries, Darius Lockhart, & Colby Corino to become the NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion

– Kamille defeated Chelsea Green & Kylie Rae to retain the NWA Women’s Title

– Matt Cardona defeated Nick Aldis by DQ to retain the NWA Heavyweight Title

