The Briscoes win the Crockett Cup
– The Briscoes defeated The Commonwealth Connection to win The 2022 Crockett Cup
other results:
– Homicide defeated Austin Aries, Darius Lockhart, & Colby Corino to become the NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion
– Kamille defeated Chelsea Green & Kylie Rae to retain the NWA Women’s Title
– Matt Cardona defeated Nick Aldis by DQ to retain the NWA Heavyweight Title
