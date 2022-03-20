Notes on The Hardys, Matt Cardona, Matt Taven, and more

– The Hardys are headed to the Keystone state…

BREAKING: TME to defend the IWC Tag Team Titles vs. The Hardy Boyz on April 30th at The Rostraver Ice Garden! Tickets on sale right now athttps://t.co/CqUDbtO6z4 pic.twitter.com/hP79rxEnJI — IWC Wrestling (@IWCwrestling) March 19, 2022

– Marek Indyka passed along: Australian based World Series Wrestling have officially announced a return to live events in July 2022. Current NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Matt Cardona has been announced as the first international talent to appear.

World Series Wrestling first started running shows back in 2005 in Sydney, Melbourne and Newcastle. After two years in operation the company closed down.

In 2017 owner Adrian Manera bought the promotion back with signees including Brian Cage, Austin Aries, Ricohet, Tessa Blanchard among others.

Events are expected to be held in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne in 2022.

– Happy birthday to…

Happy Birthday to one of the most feared and respected men in wrestling, @MexHomicide. On #NWACrockettCup weekend, what could be a greater gift than for him capture the @nwa World Junior Heavyweight Title? What are your predictions? pic.twitter.com/eaHFSldGvw — NWA (@nwa) March 20, 2022