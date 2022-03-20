Notes on Christopher Danies, Matt Sydal, Sting, and Jonathan Gresham

– AEW’s VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels announced that All Elite Wrestling and DDT (Japan) have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to the United States and he can’t wait to show the American audience the best of DDT.

– According to reports, Matt Sydal is currently out of action due to a dislocated knee. No timetable when he be back.

– Happy birthday to Jonathan Gresham

– Happy birthday to the Stinger

