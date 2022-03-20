Luke Hawx Pulled From NWA Crockett Cup Due to Concussion

Luke Hawx is unable to continue in the NWA Crockett Cup after he suffered a concussion on last night’s Night One. Hawx was pulled from last night’s second round match after he suffered a concussion during the first round bout, which saw Hawx and his sun PJ defeat The End. PJ Hawx competed along in round two.

Hawx took to his Facebook page to confirm the injury, noting:

“Unfortunately I did suffer a Concussion tonight at NWA in our 1st round match if the Crockett Cup. Im heartbroken!!! It really f***ng sucks because my friends and family know how much I love wrestling! P.J. Hawx and Myself have been looking forward to this opportunity for years and now I have been pulled from the rest of the tapings and ppv for safety. I feel fine now but Im just heartbroken and disappointed. Sorry for those I let down.”