Leaker claims Flair vs Rousey will not headline WrestleMania Saturday

The big question for WrestleMania weekend remains what will close night one of the show. While WWE has already announced that Reigns vs Lesnar will close night two, they never specifically said which match will close night one.

Many assumed that Flair vs Rousey will be headlining night one of WrestleMania, mainly due to the star power of Ronda Rousey, but a notorious Reddit leaker has now claimed that something else will close Mania Saturday.

According to Reddit user Kermit125, who has been leaking certain information lately, is claiming that the confrontation between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin will be headlining WrestleMania Saturday. Specifically, he listed “Austin vs Owens,” suggesting that this will be an official match somehow.

While it’s known that WWE wanted Austin to wrestle, the Hall of Famer has stayed away from saying this will be a match and said you can “call it whatever you want” in the promo video. Austin has not wrestled since WrestleMania 19 and the Rattlesnake has not headlined a WrestleMania since WrestleMania 17.

If this closes the show, it would be Kevin Owens’ first time as a headliner as well and considering this is in Dallas, it’s certainly a good way to send fans back home happy since Austin will be mega over.

The Reddit user also said that Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair will open night one and Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins will be part of WrestleMania Sunday.

All this remains speculation at this point and as you can imagine, everything changes almost daily within WWE, sometimes with changes even happening during the actual show. As things stand now, WWE has not officially said what will main event WrestleMania Saturday.