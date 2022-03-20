Gable Steveson wins second NCAA title and retires to join WWE full time

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who is signed with WWE, wrapped up his amateur wrestling career by winning a second consecutive NCAA wrestling championship yesterday and then left his boots in the middle of the mat, signaling retirement from the sport.

Steveson defeated Cohlton Schultz 6-2 in Detroit, then did his usual winning flip to celebrate and removed his shoes.

“It’s done,” Steveson told ESPN. “I knew what I came to do. I was going to win an Olympic gold, win the national tournament again. It’s just weird. I don’t know how to describe it.”

The 21-year-old will now be focusing solely on his WWE career and there are very high hopes for him within WWE. He became the first NIL athlete in WWE history and was paraded around at SummerSlam last year in Las Vegas. WWE paid him while he remained in school, compete in wrestling tournaments, and conducted virtual training with him. The company even sent a ring and rented a facility near his school so he can train there.

In October, he was the last one drafted to Raw during the Draft episode.