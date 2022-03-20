Disco Inferno Critical of AEW’s Use of CM Punk

During a recent edition of Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast, former WCW star Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) talked about criticism of CM Punk’s run in AEW…

“I think the overall general backlash against Punk was the fact that it didn’t draw as much as he could have if he would have been like, come in hot. You know, I think that’s the only thing that’s really been detrimental to his run there is the fact that it just took so long to get where they were going, you know, it just got boring after a while, and I don’t think the interest has picked up considerably since the time they brought him in and the numbers kind of show that.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

Back in October, CM Punk commented on not going for the AEW World Title right away…

“I’m an artist painting my picture. Let me paint my picture. What I’m doing is very calculated, it’s very thought out. I’m here to stay. Trust me, in 10 years, people will be talking about what we have with AEW. It’s such a just hang out, wait and see, and have fun and enjoy the ride kind of thing.”