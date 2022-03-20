Current WWE plans for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has reportedly signed with WWE and a match against Seth Rollins is expected to take place on Wrestlemania 38 Sunday.

Fightful Select noted the following about WWE’s plans for Rhodes at Wrestlemania…

“While those close to Rhodes denied that his Sunday travel was set to Wrestlemania, WWE sources have indicated that they’d internally discussed flying Rhodes in private in order to avoid the publicity of him popping up at an airport before Wrestlemania.”

The site added that WWE is internally planning for Rhodes to be at the “RAW After Mania” on April 4th. Last month, top WWE stars were apparently “very excited” when spoken to about the news of Rhodes possibly returning to the company.