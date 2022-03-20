AEW to bring DDT wrestlers to the United States to feature on AEW shows

In a video which aired during the 25th anniversary of the Japanese pro wrestling promotion DDT, AEW’s VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels announced that AEW and DDT have joined forces to bring DDT wrestlers to the U.S. to be showcased during All Elite Wrestling programming.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say congratulations to DDT on their 25th anniversary. I would like to also announce that AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to the United States of America,” Daniels said. “I for one am looking forward to introducing the top talent from DDT to the American wrestling fanbase.”

DDT was founded in 1997 by Shintaro Mutoh and in 2017 the promotion was sold to CyberAgent.

AEW already has a working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling.