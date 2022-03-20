3/19/22 WWE house show results from Johnson City, TN
* Sasha Banks defeated Natalya after interference from Shayna Baszler
* Sami Zayn lost to Rick Boogs in a guitar battle
* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)
* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Banks
* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville
* The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The Vikings Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss and Sheamus & Ridge Holland to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships
* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Championship
