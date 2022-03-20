3/19/22 WWE house show results from Johnson City, TN

* Sasha Banks defeated Natalya after interference from Shayna Baszler

* Sami Zayn lost to Rick Boogs in a guitar battle

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)

* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Banks

* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

* The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The Vikings Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss and Sheamus & Ridge Holland to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Championship

source: Wrestling Bodyslam . Com