3/19/22 NWA Crockett Cup Night One Results

* Magic Jake Dumas defeated Captain YUMA (w/ Danny Deals and Jeremiah Plunkett)

* The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku), The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop and Wes Barkley), and The Heatseekers (Elliott Russell and Sigmon)

* The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) defeated The NOW (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus)

* Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) defeated The End (Odinson and Parrow)

* The Cardonas (Mike Knox and VSK) defeated Matthew Mims and The Pope

* The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango and JTG) defeated Aron Stevens and The Blue Meanie

* Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett) defeated Strictly Business (Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer)

* Doug Williams and Harry Smith defeated The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman)

* La Rebelion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) defeated The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate)

* The Cardonas (VSK & Mike Knox) defeated The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky)

* The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) defeated The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango and JTG)

* La Rebelion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) defeated Hawx Aerie (PJ Hawx)

* Doug Williams and Harry Smith defeated Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett)

