WWE Evil series to air on USA Network as well

The WWE Evil series which is listed as a Peacock original will be airing on USA Network following Monday Night Raw and NXT.

The series, produced and narrated by former 16-time champ John Cena, takes a look behind the scenes of what it takes to be a heel in this business.

The eight-part documentary series has focuses on “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Undertaker and Kane, Randy Orton, Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair, and Roman Reigns.

It starts airing on March 28 at 11PM on Mondays following Raw and on Tuesdays at 10PM following NXT.