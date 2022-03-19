Toni Storm Launches OnlyFans Account, Trends on Twitter

Toni Storm has launched her new OnlyFans account today. In less than the two hours since the account launched, the news is already trending today on Twitter. Fans can subscribe to her account for a monthly rate of $19.99.

As of writing this, the first post on her account already has 805 likes. Only registered subscribers can like the post. Based on the amount of registered likes her initial post has already received, this means Storm has already made about $15,000 in the short time since her account launched (h/t Ryan Satin).

Toni Storm previously exited from WWE after requesting her release last December.